‘44% women, 25% men in India at risk of cancer, heart diseases’

The WHO study has highlighted a health equity issue where women face more environmental, social and cultural barriers to participate in physical activity. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: About half of women and a quarter of men in India are not doing sufficient physical activity, making them vulnerable to various non communicable diseases (NCDs), a study published in Lancet Global Health Journal revealed. The first study to estimate global physical activity trends over time undertaken by researchers from the World Health Organization (WHO), stated that approximately 44% women and 25% men in India were insufficiently active in 2016 putting them at greater risk of NCDs like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and some cancers.

The study is based on self-reported activity levels, including activity at work and at home, for transport, and during leisure time, in adults aged 18 years and older from 358 population-based surveys in 168 countries, including 1.9 million participants.

Indicating a clear gender gap, the study highlighted a health equity issue where women face more environmental, social and cultural barriers to participate in physical activity, particularly in their leisure time.

According to the report, women were less active than men in all regions of the world, apart from East and Southeast Asia. In 2016, there was a difference in levels of insufficient activity between women and men of 10 percentage points or more in three regions: South Asia (43% vs 24%), Central Asia, Middle East and north Africa (40% vs 26%), and high-income Western countries (42% vs 31%).

Across regions, the study said, many individual countries recorded large differences in insufficient activity between women and men such as Bangladesh (40% vs 16%), Eritrea (31% vs 14%), India (44% vs 25%), Iraq (65% vs 40%), Philippines (49% vs 30%), South Africa (47% vs 29%), Turkey (39% vs 22%), the USA (48% vs 32%), and the UK (40% vs 32%).

“Addressing these inequalities in physical activity levels between men and women will be critical to achieving global activity targets and will require interventions to promote and improve women’s access to opportunities that are safe, affordable and culturally acceptable,” said WHO’s Fiona Bull who co-authored the study.

The study found that there has been no improvement in global levels of physical activity since 2001. Worldwide, around 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men do not do enough physical activity to stay healthy. Levels of insufficient physical activity are more than twice as high in high-income countries compared to low-income countries, and increased by 5% in high-income countries between 2001 and 2016. The highest rates of insufficient activity in 2016 were found in adults in Kuwait, American Samoa, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq where more than half of all adults were insufficiently active.

“Unlike other major global health risks, levels of insufficient physical activity are not falling worldwide, on average, and over a quarter of all adults are not reaching the recommended levels of physical activity for good health,” said lead author Regina Guthold.

Although high-income countries have a higher prevalence of insufficient physical activity, low- and middle-income countries still bear the larger share of the global disease burden of physical inactivity.

“While declines in occupational and domestic physical activity are inevitable, it is essential to incentivise transport and leisure-time physical activity in emerging economies through improving public and active transportation infrastructure, promoting social norms for physical activity through mass sports and school-level participation, and implementing sustainable programs at scale that could yield economic, environmental, and social co-benefits while promoting physical activity,” said Melody Ding from the University of Sydney in Australia.