Berries can help fight cancer, says study

Photo: iStockphoto

Pigments in berries can help regulate a key enzyme in cancer cells, according to a study that opens up new avenues for treating the deadly disease.

Cyanidin, a pigment found in wild berries, blackcurrants and lingonberries, was found to increase levels of the Sirtuin 6 enzyme and decrease the expression of the Twist1 and GLUT1 cancer genes, while increasing the expression of the tumour suppressor FoXO3 gene in cells, according to the study by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, published in the Scientific Reports.

Sirtuins regulate the expression of genes that control the function of cells. Ageing leads to changes in their function, contributing to diseases.