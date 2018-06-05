Chinese scientists discover gene associated with prostate cancer

China has seen increasing cases of prostate cancer in recent years. Photo: iStockphoto

Beijing: Chinese scientists have identified a new gene strongly associated with prostate cancer, offering new methods for diagnosis and treatment of the disease. The newly identified biomarker, PCSEAT, was discovered by scientists from Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The research reveals that PCSEAT is overexpressed in prostate cancer patients, indicating that PCSEAT may be a potential therapeutic target. The research was published in the journal Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications in May.

Based on the research, they have developed an early diagnosis for prostate cancer and applied for a patent. The application can significantly improve the accuracy of prostate cancer diagnosis and reduce the cost of diagnosis and treatment. China has seen increasing cases of prostate cancer in recent years.