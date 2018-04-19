Remains of 2,000-year-old building discovered in China

The excavation site, located in Fuxin Township, was a fort city along the Great Wall constructed during the reigns of Han Dynasty (202 BC- 220 AD). Photo: Alamy

Beijing: The remains of a large building, said to be around 2,000-year-old, have been discovered in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, local authorities said on Thursday.

The excavation site, located in Fuxin Township, was a fort city along the Great Wall constructed during the reigns of Han Dynasty (202 BC- 220 AD). The excavation work was launched in October 2014 and around 850-square-metre area has been excavated, unearthing the findings, including the building ruins and a well, said Chu Jingang of the Provincial Cultural Relics Institute.

More than 500 pieces of pottery, bronze and iron ware, dating back from the Warring States period (475-221 B.C.) to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) have also been discovered in the area. The city’s defence system has been damaged, and the findings have revealed the layout of the city and also provided new evidence which will be very helpful for research into ethnic minorities in ancient times, Chu was quoted as saying in the state-run Xinhua news agency.