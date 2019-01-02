Fresh tech on display at science meet from 3 Jan

Nobel laureate Thomas Sudoph is a key speaker at the event. AFP

New Delhi: The 106th edition of the Indian Science Congress that is to begin in Jalandhar on Thursday will focus on futuristic technologies and recent trends in various research areas.

Thousands of delegates, including Nobel laureates, policymakers, administrators and eminent scientists from across the globe, are expected to participate in the five-day event, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The delegates will discuss novel therapeutic approaches for neurodegenerative diseases and cancer, impact of climate change on health and translational research in genetics and the recent advancements in ecological sciences.

The key speakers at the conference, centred around the theme “Future India: Science and Technology”, include German-American biochemist professor Thomas Sudoph, who won the 2013 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for his work on vesicle trafficking (a major transport system in human cells), Nobel laureate in chemistry professor Avram Hershko, and F. Duncan Haldane, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in physics in 2016.

The 14 plenary sessions will be chaired by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman K. Sivan, G. Satheesh Reddy, chairman, Defence Research and Development Organization, and M. Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

“The aim (of the conference) is to deliver the benefits of science and technology to the last man in society and scientists being a pivot should put their heart and soul into finding new solutions to the problems faced by the nation and improve the quality of life of the common man,” said Harsh Vardhan, Union minster of science and technology. The congress will help showcase what is being done, what can be done and what would define the future of science in India, he said.

More than 150 science projects selected by the department of science and technology (DST), including a special solar-powered, multi-seater, driver-less bus designed by the students of Lovely Professional University, will be showcased at the event. Research institutes and laboratories under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, ISRO, the department of atomic energy, DST, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research will showcase their innovations and research projects.