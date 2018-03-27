 Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Science

Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

Orange snow has fallen in some parts of the world after snow from Siberia collided with dust-filled wind from the Sahara desert in Africa, say meteorologists
Last Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 08 17 PM IST
AP
This handout photo taken on 23 March 2018 shows orange snow in the mountains at the Rosa Khutor ski resort near Rosa Khutor, outside Sochi in Russia. Pic: AP
This handout photo taken on 23 March 2018 shows orange snow in the mountains at the Rosa Khutor ski resort near Rosa Khutor, outside Sochi in Russia. Pic: AP

Bucharest:Orange snow has fallen in parts of eastern Europe after a rare meeting of Siberia and the Sahara.

Meteorologists say the snow from Siberia collided with dust-filled wind from the Sahara desert in Africa.

The orange snow has been spotted on mountains in Russia’s Sochi region, farther east in Georgia’s Adzharia region and at Romania’s Danube port of Galati.

Some skiers have posted photos on social media joking that they were on Mars, not a mountain.

Romanian meteorologist Mia Mirabela Stamate says a wind carrying sand particles from the Sahara met with a massive snowfall on Friday.

She predicts that the orange-hued snow will move eastward.

First Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 07 57 PM IST
Topics: Orange snow Sochi Orange snow Siberia Sahara desert Africa

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »