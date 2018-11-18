Musk says SpaceX isn’t planning to reuse the Falcon 9 rocket
In 2016, Musk introduced the term BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) as a rocket not only designed to take passengers and cargo to Mars, but also travel within Earth in less than an hour
‘SpaceX is no longer planning to upgrade Falcon 9 second stage for reusability,’ Tesla’s Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday.
Musk says he’s accelerating the Big Falcon Rocket instead and calls the new design ‘very exciting!’ and ‘delightfully counter-intuitive.’
Falcon 9 will only go through ‘minor tweaks to improve on reliability only, provided NASA & USAF are supportive,’ Musk said when answering a question from a Twitter user.
In 2016, Musk introduced the term BFR as a rocket not only designed to take passengers and cargo to Mars, but also travel within Earth in less than an hour.
The company announced on September 17 that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will be the first private passenger to ride around the moon on the company’s BFR rocket in 2023.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
More From Science »
- Lip and oral cancer cases see steep rise since 2012: ICMR
- GSLV-MkIII-D2 blasts off, injects GSAT-29 into orbit
- Public health programmes failed to address anaemia among girls, women: study
- Is marijuana an aphrodisiac? A new research has answers
- Zika Virus strain that causes microcephaly not found in Rajasthan- health ministry
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- US seeks to counter China with Papua New Guinea power grid
- Musk says SpaceX isn’t planning to reuse the Falcon 9 rocket
- Opinion | Can central banks go broke? A question for India
- Gold weekly price review: Wedding season fails to cheer up bullion market
- UIDAI’s Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed new revenue secretary
Mark to Market »
- Future Retail’s Q2 result shows improvement in same-store sales
- Private insurance firms grow at the expense of LIC stuck with a sick bank
- Page Industries’s lofty valuations get a reality check in Q2
- Q2 results: Grasim’s Vodafone Idea stake is proving costly
- How Vodafone Idea’s $3.5 bn fundraising will impact telecom in India