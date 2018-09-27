Germany beats Turkey to host Euro 2024
Germany plans to use 10 stadiums for the 51-game tournament and play the final in Berlin or Munich
Nyon, Switzerland: Germany will host football’s 2024 European Championship after beating Turkey in a UEFA vote.
Germany was the campaign favourite with a proven track record of hosting. Turkey is a four-time losing candidate after failed bids to host Euro 2008, 2012 and 2016.
UEFA relies on the competition to help fund 55 member federations. Revenue from the 24-team Euro 2016 in France was almost 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion). UEFA made 850 million euros ($1 billion) profit.
Germany should have about 400,000 more seats to sell than the Euro 2016 organizers. It plans to use 10 stadiums for the 51-game tournament and play the final in Berlin or Munich.
Portugal are the reigning European champions after beating hosts France 1-0 in the final of the 2016 edition.
More From Sports »
- Manchester United expects record revenues despite on-field problems
- Europe punches above its weight in Ryder Cup
- Vinai Venkatesham new Arsenal MD after CEO Ivan Gazidis joins AC Milan
- Virat Kohli, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu recommended for Khel Ratna
- Sachin Tendulkar likely to sell off his stakes in Kerala Blasters