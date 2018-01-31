Arsenal sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £56 million in club record transfer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund. Photo: AFP

Bengaluru: Arsenal have signed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for a club-record fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

British media reported that the deal was around £56 million ($79.2 million), eclipsing the £46.5 million paid to French side Olympique Lyonnais for forward Alexandre Lacazette last year.

Aubameyang scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for the German side and had a hand in 172 goals in 213 matches in all competitions for his former club.

The 28-year-old is Gabon’s all-time top goalscorer with 23 goals from 56 matches and was named the African Footballer of the Year in 2015. Reuters