Arsenal sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £56 million in club record transfer

Arsenal paid a club-record £56 million ($79.2 million) to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, eclipsing the £46.5 million they paid for Alexandre Lacazette last summer
Last Published: Thu, Feb 01 2018. 10 24 AM IST
Shrivathsa Sridhar
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund. Photo: AFP
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund. Photo: AFP

Bengaluru: Arsenal have signed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for a club-record fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

British media reported that the deal was around £56 million ($79.2 million), eclipsing the £46.5 million paid to French side Olympique Lyonnais for forward Alexandre Lacazette last year.

Aubameyang scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for the German side and had a hand in 172 goals in 213 matches in all competitions for his former club.

The 28-year-old is Gabon’s all-time top goalscorer with 23 goals from 56 matches and was named the African Footballer of the Year in 2015. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Jan 31 2018. 05 16 PM IST
