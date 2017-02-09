Manchester United posts 18% rise in second-quarter revenue
Manchester United’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months to 31 December rose to £69 million from £56.1 million a year earlier
Bengaluru: English football club Manchester United on Thursday said it was on course to meet its full-year financial targets as it posted an 18% rise in second-quarter revenue despite its absence from the lucrative Champions League.
United, whose best known players include Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are currently sixth in the 20-team English Premier League.
The club’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months to 31 December rose to £69 million ($86.6 million) from £56.1 million a year earlier. Revenue increased by 18% to £157.9 million.
The club reiterated its revenue target of between £530 to 540 million for the year to the end of June. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Feb 09 2017. 07 55 PM IST
