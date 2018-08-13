What former cricketers are saying about India’s performances in England

The Indian cricket team lost to England by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

The Indian cricket team lost to England by an innings and 159 runs at Lord’s on Sunday. Virat Kohli’s men failed to put up even semblance of a fight as they were bundled out for a mere 247 runs in the two innings combined.

The Lord’s hiding followed the 31-run defeat in the first Test at Edgbaston, giving England a dominant 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Given England’s dominance and Indian team’s limpid performances so far, it is likely that the hosts will seal the series in the third Test.

The manner of Lord’s defeat has rankled viewers back home and some of the Indian cricket legends have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Batting legend V.V.S. Laxman, who earned 134 Test caps, feels that the Indian batsmen need to apply themselves in the difficult English conditions.

Caught in unfavourable conditions, not reading what the opposition threw saw India lose the Lord"s Test tamely without showing a fight. Hopefully lessons are learnt quickly and the rest of the batsman start applying themselves going forward. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 13 August 2018

Virender Sehwag lamented the poor showing from the visiting batsmen and hoped that they have the mental strength to overcome disastrous displays in the remainder of the England tour.

Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don"t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 12 August 2018

Barring skipper Kohli’s 200 runs over two innings in Edgbaston, none of the batsmen have managed to stick it out against the English bowlers who have been on song with weather conditions favouring swing and bounce. Former limited overs specialist Mohammad Kaif termed the Indian batting display a painful watch.

Lack of fight has been the most disappointing aspect. This is really painful to watch. No batsman exudes any confidence. #ENGvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 12 August 2018

Where Indian batsmen struggled, their English counterparts found no demons in the Lord’s pitch as they amassed 396 for 7 before declaring. Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes in particular carted the Indian bowlers to all corners of the pitch as they added 189 runs for the sixth wicket and effectively put the match beyond India’s reach. Woakes went on to make a splendid 137 not out.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra couldn’t help but contrast the difference between Woakes’ innings and the plight of the visitors’ batting.

Completely outplayed. Outclassed.

Woakes 137*

India 107 and 130 all out. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 12 August 2018

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has urged the Indian team to pull up their socks and produce better cricket.

An all-round performance by England. Excellent spells of fast bowling by @jimmy9 and @StuartBroad8, with a fine performance by @chriswoakes. We"ve got to pull up our socks and produce better cricket India. #ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 13 August 2018

The third Test starts in Trent Bridge on Saturday.