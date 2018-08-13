 What former cricketers are saying about India’s performances in England - Livemint
What former cricketers are saying about India’s performances in England

Sachin Tendulkar has urged the Indian team to pull up their socks

Last Published: Mon, Aug 13 2018. 05 48 PM IST
The Indian cricket team lost to England by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
The Indian cricket team lost to England by an innings and 159 runs at Lord’s on Sunday. Virat Kohli’s men failed to put up even semblance of a fight as they were bundled out for a mere 247 runs in the two innings combined.

The Lord’s hiding followed the 31-run defeat in the first Test at Edgbaston, giving England a dominant 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Given England’s dominance and Indian team’s limpid performances so far, it is likely that the hosts will seal the series in the third Test.

The manner of Lord’s defeat has rankled viewers back home and some of the Indian cricket legends have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Batting legend V.V.S. Laxman, who earned 134 Test caps, feels that the Indian batsmen need to apply themselves in the difficult English conditions.

Virender Sehwag lamented the poor showing from the visiting batsmen and hoped that they have the mental strength to overcome disastrous displays in the remainder of the England tour.

Barring skipper Kohli’s 200 runs over two innings in Edgbaston, none of the batsmen have managed to stick it out against the English bowlers who have been on song with weather conditions favouring swing and bounce. Former limited overs specialist Mohammad Kaif termed the Indian batting display a painful watch.

Where Indian batsmen struggled, their English counterparts found no demons in the Lord’s pitch as they amassed 396 for 7 before declaring. Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes in particular carted the Indian bowlers to all corners of the pitch as they added 189 runs for the sixth wicket and effectively put the match beyond India’s reach. Woakes went on to make a splendid 137 not out.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra couldn’t help but contrast the difference between Woakes’ innings and the plight of the visitors’ batting.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has urged the Indian team to pull up their socks and produce better cricket.

The third Test starts in Trent Bridge on Saturday.

First Published: Mon, Aug 13 2018. 05 34 PM IST
Topics: Indian cricket team Indian in England Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar India tour of England 2018

