2018 Commonwealth Games: India beat Nigeria for gold, sweeps team event

India’s Harmeet Desai return a shot to Singapore’s Ning Gao (unseen) during the men’s singles of men’s table tennis semi-finals match at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia, on Monday. Photo: PTI

Gold Coast (Australia):India swept the table tennis team events of the Commonwealth Games as the men matched the women to claim a memorable gold with an emphatic 3-0 win over Nigeria in the final on Monday.

It is the first time since the racket sport’s induction into the Commonwealth Games’ program that India has topped both categories.

After Manika Batra led India to a historic triumph over Singapore on Sunday, the men too beat the team from the city state 3-2 in the semifinals, played earlier on Monday.

With individual and doubles medals still on offer, India’s performance is already a marked improvement from its disappointing showing in Glasgow four years ago when it just managed just a silver in men’s doubles.