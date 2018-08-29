La Liga launches football schools in India

File photo: FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (R), Neymar (C) and Luis Suarez, celebrate after scoring against Atletico Madrid during a Spanish La Liga soccer match in Barcelona. Pic: Reuters.

New Delhi: Popular Spanish football league La Liga on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with India On Track (IOT) to launch La Liga Football Schools in India to grow and train the next generation of football players. With this announcement, La Liga becomes first international football league to start a grassroots level programme in the country.

The La Liga Football Schools will be set up and run independently across cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Kochi. It will focus on students from 6 to 18 years of age. The training programme will be delivered using La Liga’s technical curriculum and detailed methodology and will be overseen by the programme technical director appointed by La Liga for India. La Liga will be hiring coaches to execute the training programmes in India.

“LaLiga is a strong propagator of developing young football talent. Seeing the kind of talent and passion Indians have for the beautiful game, we decided to collaborate with IOT and create a base to nurture the talent here. We are excited to see young boys and girls from India train with our best coaches and facilities and learn to play the La Liga way,” said Jose Cachaza, head of La Liga India.

Noting that the future of sport lies in the development of its grassroots Vivek Sethia, founder, India On Track (IOT) said that their organisation has always partnered with top sporting entities to provide the talented youth of India with the best possible training opportunities. “Our partnership with La Liga bears testament to that,” he added.

Established in 2012, India On Track also has a partnership with National Basketball Association (NBA) to run NBA schools in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

La Liga recently announced a three-year broadcast partnership with social media company Facebook Inc. for the Indian subcontinent. The platform will show all 380 matches live and free to over 270 million Facebook users in India. Select La Liga matches will also be telecast on Sony Pictures Networks India which held the media rights of the league before Facebook. The popular league is one of most watched sporting events globally and also home of football clubs such as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.