FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany face uphill task after a rocky start

New Delhi: In the last two World Cups, the defending champions—Italy (2010) and Spain (2014)—had started their title defence with a loss in their opening games. Germany, with a 1-0 loss to Mexico in the Group F opener at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, continued that trend.

The defeat might not have severely dented Germany’s chances of making it to the knockouts but the quest to win the group is no longer in their hands.

Even worse, struggles against Mexico may have given a template for their upcoming rivals.

El Tri defended in numbers without the ball, and counter attacked with pace when not in possession. If not for some wasteful finishing and needless deliberation inside the box, the margin of Mexico’s win would have been far greater.

Germany manager Joachim Low would have thoroughly studied their next opponents—Sweden—and he can expect another team that will sit deep and look to hit on the counter. The Swedes had adopted similar tactics in their qualification campaign, which included a win over four-time champions Italy in the play-offs.

However, their forwards, Marcus Berg and Ola Toivonen, are not as quick as the Mexicans.

South Korea manager Shin Tae-yong has tried a number of tactical variations during their recent friendlies, including 5-4-1, which is tailor-made for counter-attacking football.

But unlike the Swedes, the Asian outfit have pace upfront in Heung-min Son, who could prove to be a handful inside the box.

German fans would hope that Low has learnt his lessons and will try to shore up the midfield in the remaining group fixtures.

Sami Khedira, who struggled with the Mexicans’ pace, could make way for the more combative Leon Goretzka, or Ilkay Gundogan, who can provide creativity without leaving gaping holes in the midfield. Finishing second in the group will likely pit the world champions against fellow title contenders Brazil in the next round, a prospect both teams will hope to avoid so early on in the tournament.