Football hasn’t changed, support systems have evolved, says Pele

Former Brazilian footballer Pele at the 16th annual Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: “For me Messi is the GOAT,” says Pele. “There are many good players today. Both Messi and Ronaldo are very good. But they have different styles. While Ronaldo is more of a centre forward, Messi has a more complete game.”

The former Brazilian footballer was in conversation with former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia at the 16th annual Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

Speaking about how Brazil has produced the best footballers and the best teams over the years, he said he doesn’t understand how they manage it. “Only god knows. Sometimes I think god is coaching the Brazilian team,” he said.

If he were made the president of the AIFF, his first decision would be to “send young children to Brazil for three months every year. You have to learn the basics there.”

Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, turned professional when he was 15, made his debut for Brazil at 16 and then won a World Cup at 17, the youngest player ever to win the cup. In the years to come, he would score 1,283 goals in 1,363 matches and become the only player to win the coveted Jules Rimet trophy three times in his playing career.

“When my friend told me I was selected for the World Cup, I thought he was joking. I came home and asked my father and he confirmed that the team was looking for five young players and I was one,” Pele said. “I was surprised, and said: ‘But I can’t speak Swedish.’ And he said I didn’t need to. I knew football and that was enough.”

Talking about some of the best Brazilian players over the generations, he said he “would love to pay to watch Socrates and that generation of players pay football.”

Pele, who played his last professional match in 1977, remains one of the most popular sportspersons ever and was named the greatest footballer of the 20th century along with Argentinian Diego Maradona by Fifa in 2000.

“Football hasn’t changed much on the pitch. Players who were good 20 years ago, they would be good today as well. It is the support system and the preparations that have evolved considerably,” he said. “If I had those facilities in my time, I would have scored 2,000 goals.”

“I wanted to play football and I was grateful I could. It changed my life,” he said.

Asked about his suggestion to young footballers, Pele said: “Football is a gift of god. And if you choose this, you have to dedicate your life to it,” this is my first advice to young footballers today.

“Work hard, respect your coach, keep learning. And never think you know everything.”