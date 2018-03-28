David Warner resigns as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain after ball tampering scandal

Australian batsman David Warner stepped down on Wednesday as captain of Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad over the ball tampering scandal. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Disgraced Australian batsman David Warner stepped down on Wednesday as captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad over the ball-tampering scandal, the team announced.

Australia captain Steve Smith had already been replaced as skipper of rival side Rajasthan Royals in the cash-rich Twenty20 competition due to start next month as the controversy rages on.

Smith, Australia vice-captain Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft have all been sent home after cheating was exposed in the third Test with Cricket Australia set to announce punishments for the trio later on Wednesday in South Africa.

“In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the team will be announced shortly,” Sunrisers chief executive K. Shanmugam said on the team’s official Twitter page.