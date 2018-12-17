IPL auction 2019: Muhammad Ahsan Ali Khan, the less known entity from the US

Even after reaching the US Khan did not give up on his dream of playing cricket. Photo:@usacricket

The annual IPL auction has attracted cricketers from ICC associate members nations in the last two auctions.

Franchisees look for good players from the associate nations as they have fewer less national duties and are available for the whole duration of the IPL.

Sandeep Lamichhane, who plays for Nepal, was picked by Delhi last year and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan was selected by Hyderabad in 2017.

Come 2019, all eyes will be set on another player from the ICC associate members nations and this time it is from the US.

Muhammad Ahsan Ali Khan, a US citizen, was born in the Punjab province of Pakistan. He was born on 13 December 1990 and moved to the US when he was 18 years old.

Even after reaching the US he did not give up on his dream of playing cricket. It was in 2015 that he came into the limelight.

He was picked by West Indian great Courtney Walsh in a 15-man squad of the ICC Americas. Walsh was highly impressed with Ahsan Ali Khan’s ability to bowl yorkers consistently at a speed of 135 kmph regularly.

Khan had a dream debut in the Caribbean Premier League(CPL) as well. After being selected in the Guyana Amazon Warriors side he took the wicket of Kumar Sangakkara, with the very first ball that he bowled.

Khan was finally selected in the national squad of the US in 2016 for the first time in the Auty Cup and the ICC WCL Division Four in Los Angeles. He is also a part of Kabul Zwanan, a team which plays in the Afghanistan T20 league.

He has played a total of 15 T20 matches, in which he has taken 17 wickets at an economy of 8.61.

Khan has kept a base price of Rs 40 lakh for the IPL auction 2019. Teams like Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will look to bolster their pace attack by including Khan in their squad.

It will be interesting to see if he goes on to become the first player from the US to be play for a IPL franchise in 2019.