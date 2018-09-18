Vinai Venkatesham new Arsenal MD after CEO Ivan Gazidis joins AC Milan

Arsenal players celebrate a goal against Newcastle United on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

London: Arsenal Holdings Plc’s chief executive officer Ivan Gazidis has stepped down after nine years at the helm to join Italian club AC Milan, the London soccer club said in a statement Tuesday.

Raul Sanllehi will now be the head of football and Vinai Venkatesham is appointed as managing director, the club said. They will lead the club after Gazidis leaves on 31 October.

American billionaire Stan Kroenke recently ended a dispute over the management of the London club, agreeing to buy Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s stake in the club in a 602.4 million pound deal. Arsenal also announced a new manager in May, replacing Arsene Wenger who had managed the club since 1996.

Gazidis, who joined Arsenal in 2009 as chief executive, will lead AC Milan from December. The football club is controlled by Elliott Advisors.