ICC ODI rankings: Rohit Sharma back in top five, Virat Kohli stays no.1

Indian opener Rohit Sharma being congratulate by Captain Virat Kohli after completing his century during the 5th ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, in Nagpur on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Dubai: In-form Indian opener Rohit Sharma broke back into the top-five at fifth, while skipper Virat Kohli held on to the numero uno position in the latest ICC ODI rankings, issued on Monday. Rohit moved up four places to reach fifth position after finishing as the leading scorer in the home series against Australia which India won 4-1 yesterday.

Rohit’s 296 runs in the series, which included a 125 in the last match in Nagpur, contributed significantly to India’s convincing victory over the world champions that helped the home side grab the No.1 position in the team rankings.

Rohit is now on a career-best 790 rating points but his highest ranking has been third, which he attained in February 2016, the ICC said in a statement. Rohit’s opening partner Ajinkya Rahane has moved up four places to reach 24th, while Australia’s opening pair of Aaron Finch and David Warner also moved up.

Finch gained nine slots to reach 17th, while Warner has closed in on Kohli, bridging the pre-series gap of 26 points to just 12 as he has moved to 865 points.

Other batsmen moving up include Kedhar Jadhav (up eight places to a career-best 36th), and Marcus Stoinis (up 74 places to 54th).

In the rankings for bowlers, South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir has regained the top spot after Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood missed the India series due to a side strain and lost 18 points in the process. Tahir is now just four points ahead of Hazlewood at 718 points.

In other movements, India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel has reached a career-best seventh after moving up three places while wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (up 24 places to 75th) and Kuldeep Yadav (up nine places to 80th) have also moved northwards.

In the list of all-rounders led by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, England’s Ben Stokes has moved into the top five at fifth.