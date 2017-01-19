PIL in SC seeks to extend Lodha panel recommendations to all sports associations

New Delhi: A public interest litigation has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking to extend to all sports associations the Lodha committee recommendations on administrative reforms at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The petitioners are 22 sportspersons who have represented India at the international level including Dhyan Chand, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Nachappa, Reeth Abraham and Bishen Singh Bedi.

“Ensure that the National Sports Federations and also their respective State entities function transparently, and to ensure the ultimate goal of good governance of National Sports Federations, and in the larger interests of the nation,” said the petition, a copy of which Mint has seen.

The administrative reforms suggested by the Lodha panel should be annexed to the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, the petition said.

ALSO READ: BCCI vs Supreme Court: A timeline

“Each sports association has a different set of issues and asking for a general framework seems like a shortcut approach. Such an approach is unlikely to yield result,” said a lawyer dealing with sports law issues. He did not wish to be identified.

The apex court, in a 22 January 2014 order, called for a revamp of BCCI, India’s richest sporting body. The court then formed a committee headed by former chief justice of India R.M. Lodha to suggest ways to reform cricket administration in India.

The Lodha panel, in its report, suggested radical changes to clean up Indian cricket, including one to separate the Indian Premier League, a billion-dollar Twenty20 tournament, from other activities of the BCCI and legalizing betting “with strong safeguards”.

On July 18 2016, the apex court gave BCCI six months to implement the changes under the watch of the Lodha committee, but many of the recommendations are yet to be implemented.