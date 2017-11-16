BCCI to decide 5 year future tours programme on 1 December
New Delhi: The BCCI will hold its Special General Meeting (SGM)on 1 December in Delhi to discuss a three- point agenda including the all-important Future Tours Programme (FTP) of the Indian team spanning 2019-2023.
It is expected that India will be touring New Zealand in early 2019 and will be interesting to see if a series with Pakistan is slotted in that five-year period.
On instructions of Committee of Administrators (COA), acting president C.K. Khanna has summoned the SGM to also discuss revocation of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) and compensation claim of former IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala.
“We checked the availability of all the office-bearers of the affiliated units and decided on 1 December. Accordingly, I have instructed the acting secretary to issue a notice,” Khanna told PTI today.
The SGM will be the forum where Kochi Tuskers’ compensation claim of Rs850 crore will be discussed.
The IPL governing council few days ago discussed the issue threadbare and were of the opinion that it would be impossible to wriggle out of the mess without paying the penalty.
Kochi franchise was terminated by the BCCI for breach of contract but an arbitration panel led by former CJI RC Lahoti ruled in favour of the franchise as it ruled the termination to be illegal.
Latest News »
- MEP Developers raises Rs161.79 crore via QIP
- Govt invites bids for Hindustan Newsprint disinvestment
- Deepika Padukone appointed brand ambassador for Tetley Green Tea
- Astarc Ventures launches referral programme to source early-stage start-up deals
- Cambrige Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie tweets details of India links
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
GSK’s Horlicks sale could prove to be a sticky attraction
Bonds rally as can of worms kicked down the road
If we have a strong recovery in corporate results, why are earnings estimates being lowered?
Ashok Leyland’s price hike well timed, others may follow to offset cost pressures
High IPO valuations are driving investors away from market