Commonwealth Games 2018: Deepak Lather wins bronze in men’s 69kg category weightlifting
Gold Coast: Teenager Deepak Lather on Friday became the youngest Indian weightlifter to claim a Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal, clinching a bronze in the men’s 69kg category.
The 18-year-old from Haryana lifted a total of 295kg (136kg+159kg) to finish third after his nearest rival, Vaipava Loane, fouled his last two lifts to end with a total of 292kg.
The youngster, competing in his maiden Commonwealth Games, holds the distinction of being the youngest to hold the national record as well. He held the 62kg category national record at 15. He trained at the Army Sports Institute as a diver before being pushed into weightlifting by the coaches there.
Earlier, Mirabai Chanu (48kg) and Sanjita Chanu (53kg) won gold medals in the women’s competition and P Gururaja claimed a silver in the men’s 56kg category. The Indian weightlifters have so far claimed four medals in the event.
