Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth stuns China’s Chen Long to win Australian Open Superseries
The 11th-ranked Kidambi Srikanth outgunned the sixth-ranked Chinese Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in 46 minutes to win Australian Open Superseries
Sydney: India’s Kidambi Srikanth claimed a first victory over Olympic and two-time world champion Chen Long to win the Australian Open Superseries final in Sydney on Sunday.
The 11th-ranked Srikanth outgunned the sixth-ranked Chinese star 22-20, 21-16 in 46 minutes for his second successive Superseries title after winning the Indonesia Open earlier this month.
It was Srikanth’s first win in six encounters with the Rio Olympic champion with Chen defeating the Indian at the Sudirman Cup on Australia’s Gold Coast last month.
Indians have now won four of the six Superseries this year.
Srikanth is in career-best form after returning from injury in April.
He made it to the Singapore Open final and won the Indonesia Open ahead of the Australian event.
Chen is on a comeback trail from a lengthy injury and has not won a Superseries title since the 2014 Denmark Open.
Olympic bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara earlier downed Akane Yamaguchi 21-12, 21-23, 21-17 in an all-Japanese women’s final.
