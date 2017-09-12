FIFA World Cup 2018 tickets to go on sale from Thursday

Applications for tickets can only be made on the FIFA website and anyone who applies during the first phase of sales will be informed of the success or failure of their applications by 16 November. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Tickets for the 2018 soccer World Cup in Russia go on sale from Thursday, the sport’s global governing body (FIFA) has said.

Tickets will be sold in two phases, the first of which has an application period which runs from 14 September to 12 October. Fans can apply for individual match tickets, tickets for a specific venue or ticket strips to follow the national team of their choice in this phase.

Applications for tickets can only be made on the FIFA website and anyone who applies during the first phase of sales will be informed of the success or failure of their applications by 16 November.

The first phase then concludes with a period between 16 November and 28 November during which tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We have put in place a ticketing system that will enable all fans a fair chance to secure tickets,” FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said in a statement.

The second phase of ticket sales has also been split into two periods. The first runs from 5 December 2017 to 31 January 2018, with allocations in this period to be decided by a random selection draw.

From 13 March to 3 April, tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will also be a “last-minute” sales phase from 18 April to 15 July, the day of the World Cup final, which will also be implemented on a first-come, first-served basis.

All fans attending matches at the World Cup will also need to apply for a FAN ID, a free official identity document required by the Russian authorities.

The FAN ID includes benefits such as visa-free entry to the Russian Federation, as well as free use of public transport on matchdays. Reuters

