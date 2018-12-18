IPL 2019 auction today: Where and how to watch

The highest base price for this year’s auction has been kept at Rs 2 crore. Photo:iplt20.com

The IPL 2019 auction will take place in Jaipur today. The auction will see a total of 351 players going under the hammer for the available 70 spots. All the eight franchisees will look to get the best pick for their side in today’s auction.

Teams like Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to have a good buy as they have released a lot of players from the 2018 season.

The players are classified into three broad categories, 119 capped, 229 uncapped and two players from the associate nations.

The highest base price for this year’s auction has been kept at Rs 2 crore. A total of nine players are included in this bracket. The nine-man exclusive list includes the likes of Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Sam Curran, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews and D’Arcy Short.

Among the Indian players, pacer Jaydev Unadkat is the highest-priced player with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore followed by the dashing southpaw Yuvraj Singh, fast bowler Mohammed Shami and allrounder Axar Patel who all have a base price of Rs 1 crore.

While most big names will likely walk away with sizeable contracts, some new faces will also see their fortunes change as the auctioneer brings the hammer down on their bids.

Christie’s Hugh Edmeades will oversee the proceedings, replacing the hugely popular Welshman Richard Madley, who had become a fixture at the IPL auctions.

Venue: Jaipur

Time: 3.30 pm IST

Live telecast: From 2.30 pm IST on Star Sports network

Live stream: Hotstar