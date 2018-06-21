2018 FIFA World Cup: Target-man striker makes a come back in Russia
Egypt’s defence struggled to handle the power and aggression of Russian striker Artem Dzyuba throughout their match
St. Petersburg: The physical threat of a target-man striker has become something of an endangered species in modern football but Russia’s Artem Dzyuba offered a reminder, in Tuesday’s 3-1 World Cup win over Egypt, that there is still value in the big man up-front.
Egypt’s defence struggled to handle the power and aggression of the 29-year-old Dzyuba throughout the win which took the hosts to near certain qualification for the knockout stage from Group A.
Chosen over Fedor Smolov after coming on as a substitute and scoring against Saudi Arabia in the opening game, Dzyuba had a crucial role in the 47th minute opening goal as he challenged defender Ahmed Fathi who knocked the ball into his own net.
Dzyuba then scored the third himself with a goal of gloriously nostalgic directness.
He rose to take down a long ball on his chest and then barged his way past Egypt defender Ali Gabr before confidently firing home and charging off to celebrate with a look of wild delight on his face.
Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov said it was the striker’s power in the air that he had caused him to feature Dzyuba in the starting line-up.
“We know Egypt’s weakness and tactically speaking he was more fitting for the purpose as a target man,” he said.
Six months ago, though, Dzyuba could have been forgiven for thinking he might not even make the 23-man squad for the World Cup.
Roberto Mancini, then Zenit St Petersburg coach, recently appointed Italy’s national team boss, decided the forward was surplus to his requirements and loaned him out to mid-table Arsenal Tula.
For a player of Dzyuba’s experience and status, it was a humiliating blow but characteristically he made a strong response - getting the 88th minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Zenit and then running to the touchline to celebrate right in front of Mancini.
That aggression and desire to prove his critics wrong was evident once again against Egypt.
“I am always fired up, I always want more and more,” he told reporters.
Far from being a fringe figure, Dzyuba looks like a leader in the national team and the Russian fans in Zenit’s stadium on Tuesday roared their appreciation.
“The most important thing is we won. The whole country is happy I think, Russia is partying. We are unbelievable happy. Thank you to everyone for support,” he said.
With six points from their opening two games, Russia looks likely to qualify for the knockout. From being viewed with a mixture of apathy and disdain by their fans, the Russian team find themselves being lauded.
“We are happy, madly happy,” said the striker. “We did our best, we got prepared, we worked hard all time and all that and the fact that the whole country supports us really helps. We see how many people are on the streets watching on the huge screens supporting us,” he said.
The big man certainly isn’t lacking ambition: “Probably I am being too bold - but we want to win the Cup”
More From Sports »
- 2018 FIFA World Cup: Why are there no classic No. 10s in Russia?
- Cheers! Not really for Russian beer despite a surge in sales during World Cup
- ICC unveils inaugural World Test Championship schedule
- The meteoric rise of Iceland’s football and what India can learn from it
- A boring tournament in Russia so far but all hope is not lost yet
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- India’s to launch retaliatory tariffs on US imports from 4 August
- Swiggy raises $210 million in fresh funding from new, existing investors
- Pivot from oil or prepare to suffer: Un environment official tells Opec
- A ghost army that haunts Gulf rulers
- 2018 FIFA World Cup: Why are there no classic No. 10s in Russia?
Mark to Market »
- Why Indian paint makers are shifting to water-based paints
- 2019 elections still some time away but defence stocks get the jitters
- Complan and Horlicks sale signals low energy in health drinks market
- With fall of the last dove, MPC minutes portend more than one RBI rate hike
- RITES IPO ticks the valuations box, but not the growth one