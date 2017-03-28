Fifa selects Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium for U 17 football world cup final
Latest News »
- IDFC Alternatives to sell infra asset management business
- Gold regains shine, bounces Rs110 on jewellers’ buying
- ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens to record first day for Hollywood in India
- Wuhan summit: India, China to undertake joint economic project in Afghanistan
- Donald Trump shows Merkel and Macron that Europe’s clout is dwindling
Kolkata: Federation Internationale de Football Association, or Fifa—the governing body for world football—on Monday selected Kolkata’s Yuvabharati Krirangan (also called the Salt Lake stadium) to host the under-17 World Cup final on 28 October.
Fifa’s head of events Jamie Yarza made the announcement on Monday after inspecting the venue. The stadium in Kolkata, which is being refurbished, will also host the quarter finals and the play off for the third position between the semi-final losers.
The semi-finals are to be held at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Yarza announced on Monday.
The U-17 World Cup is the biggest football event ever held in India.
After inspecting several venues spread across six cities, Yarza said he was happy with the preparations in Kolkata though the stadium is not ready yet. He pointed out that Kochi still has to catch up and that it has been given a deadline of 15 May.
Latest News »
Modi-Xi Wuhan summit: India, China look to reset ties with new understanding
Fortis extends bidding deadline, Manipal-TPG combine keeps right to match rival bid
Coming soon, the elevator that knows who you are
The jobs threat from automation may be exaggerated: World Bank
RBI liberalizes ECB norms; more access to cheaper funds
Mark to Market »
Maruti Suzuki’s March quarter earnings miss won’t dent its valuations
Why Reliance Jio’s March quarter result is bad news for telcos
SBI Life needs protection for future profitability
Will Yes Bank’s March quarter results help it bridge valuation gap with peers?
How can rural demand revive if rural distress is knocking at the door?