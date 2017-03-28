Fifa selects Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium for U 17 football world cup final

Kolkata: Federation Internationale de Football Association, or Fifa—the governing body for world football—on Monday selected Kolkata’s Yuvabharati Krirangan (also called the Salt Lake stadium) to host the under-17 World Cup final on 28 October.

Fifa’s head of events Jamie Yarza made the announcement on Monday after inspecting the venue. The stadium in Kolkata, which is being refurbished, will also host the quarter finals and the play off for the third position between the semi-final losers.

The semi-finals are to be held at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Yarza announced on Monday.

The U-17 World Cup is the biggest football event ever held in India.

After inspecting several venues spread across six cities, Yarza said he was happy with the preparations in Kolkata though the stadium is not ready yet. He pointed out that Kochi still has to catch up and that it has been given a deadline of 15 May.