 Fifa selects Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium for U 17 football world cup final - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Sports

Fifa selects Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium for U 17 football world cup final

Fifa selected Kolkata’s Yuvabharati Krirangan (also called the Salt Lake stadium) to host the under 17 World Cup final on 28 October
Last Published: Tue, Mar 28 2017. 01 42 AM IST
Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
Jaime Yarza (3rd L), head of tournament Fifa and Javier Ceppi (R),tournament director, LOCFIFA, state sports minister Lakshmi Ratan Shukla (2nd L) and other officials after announcing the fixtures for the upcoming Fifa U-17 World Cup 2017, at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Monday. Photo: PTI
Jaime Yarza (3rd L), head of tournament Fifa and Javier Ceppi (R),tournament director, LOCFIFA, state sports minister Lakshmi Ratan Shukla (2nd L) and other officials after announcing the fixtures for the upcoming Fifa U-17 World Cup 2017, at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Monday. Photo: PTI

Latest News »

Kolkata: Federation Internationale de Football Association, or Fifa—the governing body for world football—on Monday selected Kolkata’s Yuvabharati Krirangan (also called the Salt Lake stadium) to host the under-17 World Cup final on 28 October.

Fifa’s head of events Jamie Yarza made the announcement on Monday after inspecting the venue. The stadium in Kolkata, which is being refurbished, will also host the quarter finals and the play off for the third position between the semi-final losers.

The semi-finals are to be held at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Yarza announced on Monday.

The U-17 World Cup is the biggest football event ever held in India.

After inspecting several venues spread across six cities, Yarza said he was happy with the preparations in Kolkata though the stadium is not ready yet. He pointed out that Kochi still has to catch up and that it has been given a deadline of 15 May.

First Published: Tue, Mar 28 2017. 01 42 AM IST
Topics: under 17 football world cup Fifa Yuvabharati Krirangan soccer sports

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »