IPL 2019 live auctions: Jaydev Unadkat hits jackpot with Rs 8.40 cr bid; Yuvraj Singh remains unsold
Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat emerged as the most expensive player so far and is sold to Rajasthan Royals for whopping Rs 8.40 crore.
New Delhi: The 12th edition of Indian Premeir League (IPL) auctions are under way in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat emerged as the most expensive player so far and is sold to Rajasthan Royals for whopping Rs 8.40 crore. West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite is sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5 crore while all-rounder Axar Patel went under the hammer for Rs 5 crore, emerging as the second most expensive player so far.
Batsman Shimron Hetmyer is sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 4.20 crore. Another batsman Hanuma Vihari went under the hammer and is sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore. All-rounder Gurkeerat Mann has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
Catch all the latest information from IPL 2019 auctions
To everyone’s surprise, all-rounder Yuvraj Singh remained unsold at the IPL 2019 auctions, while Australian cricketer Moises Henriques is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 1 crore.
Naman Ojha is the first wicket-keeper to go under the hammer and remained unsold in the ongoing auctions. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow is is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.20 crore.
Nicholas Pooran is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.20 crore. Wriddhiman Saha is bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.20 crore.
In the second round of auctions, apart from Jaydev Unadkat, Ishant Sharma is bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore. Lasith Malinga is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore.
Mohammad Shami is sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.80 crore. Varun Aaron is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.40 crore. Mohit Sharma is sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5 crore.
