BCCI national selectors want pay rise

New Delhi: National selectors—both junior and senior—have requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to revise their salaries after the Indian cricket board revealed that it is considering a pay hike for domestic cricketers and match officials.

It has been learnt from a top official that the BCCI received a few proposals on the revised pay structure with one being submitted by a member associated with the junior selection panel. Currently, the senior national selection committee members get Rs60 lakh per season while the junior panel members receive Rs40 lakh per annum. This has been the pay structure since 2012 and has not undergone any revision.

“Yes, we have received multiple proposals with regards to revision of pay for national selectors. One of the points raised by a number of people is that chairman of both selection committees should get more than other members as the job profile carries more responsibility,” a BCCI official, who cannot be officially quoted, said on Friday.

In fact, the official informed that one of the proposals stated that the chairman of the senior selection committee should be remunerated to the tune of Rs1.20 crore. The BCCI, on the other hand, will probably be more keen to give a 30-35% hike. “After five seasons, when there hasn’t been salary revision, if there is a demand for hike, it is justified,” the official said. PTI