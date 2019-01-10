Netmeds is title sponsor for upcoming India-New Zealand ODI, T20 series

Chennai/Mumbai: Netmeds.com, India’s leading online pharmacy, on Thursday announced its association for the upcoming India tour of New Zealand. Netmeds is the title sponsor for the One Day International (ODI) and T20 series scheduled to be held in New Zealand from 23 January to 10 February 2019.

Netmeds India’s tour of New Zealand is the latest iteration of the company’s continued association with international cricket.

Pradeep Dadha, founder and CEO of Netmeds said, “Netmeds’ commitment to fitness and good health through association with cricket events is testimony to the brand’s investment in activities that showcase excellence.”

Commenting on the association, the New Zealand Cricket spokesperson said, “With health and wellness forming such an integral part of the sport, we’re excited to have Netmeds as Title Sponsor of India’s tour of New Zealand. Netmeds has been taking giant strides in its quest for superior healthcare.”

“We are delighted to have Netmeds as the Title sponsor for the upcoming India’s tour of New Zealand, a series that promises to deliver the highest quality of limited overs cricket. TCM has always believed in creating unique opportunities for brands to leverage their passion for cricket and this association further strengthens our belief that the Indian cricket team will always be the primary touchpoint for brands to connect with their consumers.” Lokesh Sharma, managing director of Twenty First Century Media (TCM), commercial partners of New Zealand Cricket, said.