Manchester United rises to top of world soccer rich list
Backed by record-breaking commercial agreements, Manchester United has returned to the top of Deloitte’s annual soccer rich list for the first time in 11 years
Last Published: Fri, Jan 20 2017. 01 40 AM IST
Manchester United might be struggling on the soccer field, but the Red Devils’ financial performance has never been stronger.
Backed by record-breaking commercial agreements and boosted by the Premier League’s TV riches, the record 20-time English champion has returned to the top of Deloitte’s annual soccer rich list for the first time in 11 years.
Spanish giant Real Madrid, which has held the top spot for more than a decade, slips to third position. Bloomberg
First Published: Thu, Jan 19 2017. 05 59 PM IST
