The Indian women cricket team’s T20 campaign

A file photo. India’s dependence on its top bowler seems to be gradually lessening since 2006, when the team played its first T20 match. Photo: AP

Pacer Jhulan Goswami’s injury may have blunted the bowling attack of the Indian women’s cricket team, but the results of the ongoing Twenty20 Internationals show that the other bowlers have managed to share the burden well.

The Indian women’s cricket team are leading the T20 series against South Africa after the fourth T20 game was washed out on Wednesday. Their 2-1 lead in South African conditions has only added to recent victorious outings. They won the preceding One Day International series as well with a 2-1 lead.

A Mint analysis of India’s bowling performances over the years shows that the country’s dependence on star bowlers may be decreasing.

The chart above looks at the proportion of wickets taken by the top bowler in each T20 game that the Indian women’s cricket team have ever played. India’s dependence on its top bowler seems to be gradually lessening since 2006, when the team played its first T20 match. This means that the burden of bowling out the opposition is gradually being shared by more players.

The trend is different for South Africa. More and more wickets are being taken by the top bowlers for South Africa.

South Africa does have some excellent bowlers. The only game that South Africa has won in the T20 series has been the third one. A lot of it was because of inspired bowling by Shabnim Ismail. She took five wickets, knocking out the bigwigs as well as the tail, to restrict India’s total and allow her team its only victory so far in the series. Among her victims were Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil and captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

But perhaps South Africa would want others to share Ismail’s burden. Relying less on individual performances has not hurt India’s winning ways.

The percentage of matches that India has won has actually increased in tandem with its decreasing dependence on the top bowlers.

Another victory on Saturday will make the statistics look even better. And ensure a second consecutive series win.