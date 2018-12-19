IPl 2019 auction: List of sold, unsold players
A total of Rs 107 crore was spent by eight franchise owners at the 12th edition of IPL auctions in Jaipur
Jaipur: At the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2019, 351 players went under the hammer in Jaipur. While some made a fortune, others weren’t as lucky. A total of Rs 107 crore was spent by eight franchise owners at the 12th edition of IPL auctions in Jaipur. IPL’s eight franchisees bought 60 players, including 40 from India and 20 from overseas in this auction. One key highlight of the IPL 2019 auctions was the emergence of young talent.
The following is a list of sold and unsold players at Tuesday’s IPL auction:
Sold
Jaydev Unadkat - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.4 crore
Varun Chakravarthy - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.4 crore
Sam Curran - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.2 crore
Colin Ingram - Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.40 crore
Carlos Brathwaite - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5 crore
Axar Patel - Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore
Mohit Sharma - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5 crore
Shivam Dubey - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5 crore
Mohammed Shami - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.8 crore
Shimron Hetmyer - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.2 crore
Nicholas Pooran - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.2 crore
Barinder Sran - Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.4 crore
Varun Aaron - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore
Jonny Bairsw - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.2 crore
Hanuma Vihari - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore
Lasith Malinga - Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore
Wriddhiman Saha - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.2 crore
Ishant Sharma - Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore
Martin Guptill - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore
sYuvraj Singh Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore
Moises Henriques - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 1 crore
Anmolpreet Singh - Mumbai Indians for Rs 80 lakh
Gurkeerat Singh Mann - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 50 lakh
Sarfaraz Khan - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 25 lakh
Devdutt Padikkal - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh
Ankush Bains - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh
Nathu Singh - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh
Heinrich Klaasen - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 50 lakh
Lockie Ferguson - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.6 crore
Sherfane Rutherford - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore
Andrich Nortje - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh
Oshane Thomas - Rajasthan Royals for 1.1 crore
Hardus Viljoen - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 75 lakh
Himmat Singh - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 65 lakh
Nikhil Naik - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh
Arshdeep Singh Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh
Harry Gurney - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 75 lakh
Pankaj Jaiswal - Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh
Milind Kumar - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh
Darshan Nalkande - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 30 lakh
Shashank Singh Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh
Simran Singh - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.8 crore
Rasik Dhar Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh
Prithvi Raj Yarra - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh
Liam Livingsne - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakh
Keemo Paul - Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh
Prayas Ray Barman - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.5 crore
Agnivesh Ayachi - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh
Harpreet Brar - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh
Akshdeep Nath-Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.6 crore
Jalaj Saxena - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh
M Ashwin - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh
Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh
Shubham Ranjane - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh
Joe Denly - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore
B Ayyappa - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh
Unsold player
Manoj Tiwary (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Cheteshwar Pujara (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Alex Hales (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)
Brendon McCullum (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Chris Woakes (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Chris Jordan (Base price Rs 1 crore)
Naman Ojha (Base price Rs 75 lakh)
Ben McDermott (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Rahul Sharma (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Adam Zampa (Base price Rs 1 crore)
Khary Pierre (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Fawad Ahmed (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Manan Vohra (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Sachin Baby (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Ankit Bawne (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Armaan Jaffer (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Ayush Badoni (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Jalaj Saxena (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Sheldon Jackson (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
B Indrajith (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Anuj Rawat (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
KS Bharat (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Arun Karthik (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Aniket Choudhary (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Ishan Porel (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Rajneesh Gurbani (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Chama Milind (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Tushar Deshpande (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
J Suchith (Base price 20 lakh)
Yuvraj Chudasama (Base price 20 lakh)
Zahir Khan (Base price Rs 40 lakh)
KC Cariappa (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
R Sai Kishore (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Usman Khawaja (Base price Rs 1 crore)
Hazratullah Zazai (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Reeza Hendricks (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Shaun Marsh (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Saurabh Tiwary (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Hashim Amla (Base price Rs 1 crore)
James Neesham (Base price Rs 75 lakh)
Angelo Mathews (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Rishi Dhawan (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Corey Anderson (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Parvez Rasool (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Jason Holder (Base price Rs 75 lakh)
Luke Ronchi (Base price Rs 75 lakh)
Mushfiqur Rahim (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Kusal Perera (Base price Rs 75 lakh)
Glenn Phillips (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Vinay Kumar (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Kane Richardson (Base price Rs 1 crore)
Abhimanyu Mithun (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Morne Morkel (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)
Dale Steyn (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)
Pravin Dubey (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Qais Ahmad (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Satyajeet Bachhav (Base price Rs 20 lakh)
Rilee Rossouw (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)
Dan Christian (Base price Rs 1 crore)
Manpreet Gony (Base price Rs 50 lakh)
Ali Khan (Base price Rs 40 lakh)
-With inputs from PTI
