IPl 2019 auction: List of sold, unsold players

Jaipur: At the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2019, 351 players went under the hammer in Jaipur. While some made a fortune, others weren’t as lucky. A total of Rs 107 crore was spent by eight franchise owners at the 12th edition of IPL auctions in Jaipur. IPL’s eight franchisees bought 60 players, including 40 from India and 20 from overseas in this auction. One key highlight of the IPL 2019 auctions was the emergence of young talent.

The following is a list of sold and unsold players at Tuesday’s IPL auction:

Sold

Jaydev Unadkat - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.4 crore

Varun Chakravarthy - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.4 crore

Sam Curran - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.2 crore

Colin Ingram - Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.40 crore

Carlos Brathwaite - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5 crore

Axar Patel - Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore

Mohit Sharma - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5 crore

Shivam Dubey - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5 crore

Mohammed Shami - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.8 crore

Shimron Hetmyer - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.2 crore

Nicholas Pooran - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.2 crore

Barinder Sran - Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.4 crore

Varun Aaron - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore

Jonny Bairsw - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.2 crore

Hanuma Vihari - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

Lasith Malinga - Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore

Wriddhiman Saha - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.2 crore

Ishant Sharma - Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore

Martin Guptill - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore

sYuvraj Singh Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore

Moises Henriques - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 1 crore

Anmolpreet Singh - Mumbai Indians for Rs 80 lakh

Gurkeerat Singh Mann - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 50 lakh

Sarfaraz Khan - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 25 lakh

Devdutt Padikkal - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh

Ankush Bains - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Nathu Singh - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Heinrich Klaasen - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 50 lakh

Lockie Ferguson - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.6 crore

Sherfane Rutherford - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

Andrich Nortje - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

Oshane Thomas - Rajasthan Royals for 1.1 crore

Hardus Viljoen - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 75 lakh

Himmat Singh - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 65 lakh

Nikhil Naik - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

Arshdeep Singh Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh

Harry Gurney - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 75 lakh

Pankaj Jaiswal - Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

Milind Kumar - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh

Darshan Nalkande - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 30 lakh

Shashank Singh Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh

Simran Singh - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 4.8 crore

Rasik Dhar Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

Prithvi Raj Yarra - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

Liam Livingsne - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakh

Keemo Paul - Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh

Prayas Ray Barman - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.5 crore

Agnivesh Ayachi - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh

Harpreet Brar - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh

Akshdeep Nath-Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.6 crore

Jalaj Saxena - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

M Ashwin - Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Shubham Ranjane - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh

Joe Denly - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore

B Ayyappa - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Unsold player

Manoj Tiwary (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Cheteshwar Pujara (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Alex Hales (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)

Brendon McCullum (Base price Rs 2 crore)

Chris Woakes (Base price Rs 2 crore)

Chris Jordan (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Naman Ojha (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

Ben McDermott (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Rahul Sharma (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Adam Zampa (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Khary Pierre (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Fawad Ahmed (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Manan Vohra (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Sachin Baby (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Ankit Bawne (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Armaan Jaffer (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Ayush Badoni (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Jalaj Saxena (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Sheldon Jackson (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

B Indrajith (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Anuj Rawat (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

KS Bharat (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Arun Karthik (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Aniket Choudhary (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Ishan Porel (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Rajneesh Gurbani (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Chama Milind (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Tushar Deshpande (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

J Suchith (Base price 20 lakh)

Yuvraj Chudasama (Base price 20 lakh)

Zahir Khan (Base price Rs 40 lakh)

KC Cariappa (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

R Sai Kishore (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Usman Khawaja (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Hazratullah Zazai (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Reeza Hendricks (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Shaun Marsh (Base price Rs 2 crore)

Saurabh Tiwary (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Hashim Amla (Base price Rs 1 crore)

James Neesham (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

Angelo Mathews (Base price Rs 2 crore)

Rishi Dhawan (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Corey Anderson (Base price Rs 2 crore)

Parvez Rasool (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Jason Holder (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

Luke Ronchi (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

Mushfiqur Rahim (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Kusal Perera (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

Glenn Phillips (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Vinay Kumar (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Kane Richardson (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Abhimanyu Mithun (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Morne Morkel (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)

Dale Steyn (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)

Pravin Dubey (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Qais Ahmad (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Satyajeet Bachhav (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Rilee Rossouw (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)

Dan Christian (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Manpreet Gony (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Ali Khan (Base price Rs 40 lakh)

-With inputs from PTI