IPL 2019 auction: Varun Chakravarthy and four Indians who attracted highest bids

Mumbai’s Shivam Dube goes big against Baroda in their Ranji Trophy match on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The 2019 Indian Premier League auction belonged to uncapped Indians, with several players striking it rich. The likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh and Akshdeep Nath have suddenly come into the big league, after teams splashed fat cheques for their services on Tuesday.

Here are five of the most expensive Indians to be sold today.

Varun Chakravarthy (Kings XI Punjab), Rs 8.4 crore

The mystery spinner has had an unusual journey to professional cricket. He had given up on his cricketing dreams after failing to make the cut in his early years, going back to college and a full-time job before returning to the cricket field. After impressing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and the Vijay Hazare trophy, Varun will now look to replicate his heroics in the IPL.

Jaydev Unadkat (Rajasthan Royals), Rs 8.4 crore

The pacer was a big-money signing in 2018 as well, going to Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 11.5 crore, second only to Ben Stokes (Rs 12.5 crore). The Rajasthan outfit released Unadkat after an underwhelming campaign, but they have wasted no time in bringing the 27-year-old back in their fold. They had no qualms in shelling out big money for the pacer after a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals.

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Rs 5 crore

The Gujarat all-rounder was released by Kings XI Punjab this year after a three-year spell. Patel’s performances last term didn’t live up to expectations, but judging his all-round skills on the basis of one season would be myopic. The re-branded Delhi outfit have put their faith in the India international and he will look to repay with his performances as the Capitals look for a first IPL title.

Shivam Dube (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Rs 5 crore

Dube has some timing. The all-rounder smashed five sixes in five deliveries in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy encounter against Baroda on Monday—just in time for the IPL auction. He had done the same to Praveen Tambe earlier this year in a Mumbai T20 match. The 25-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder, a rarity in Indian cricket, has two centuries and a seven-wicket haul to his name in domestic cricket this season. RCB will hope to get the best out of him in their IPL campaign.

Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings), Rs 5 crore

Sharma returns to the Channai Super Kings after a two-year stint at Kings XI Punjab. He has bagged 90 wickets from his 84 IPL matches, and will bring experience aplenty to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side. Sharma enjoyed great success in his first two years in Chennai, grabbing 20 wickets in 2013 and a further 23 a year later. After a less fruitful spell in Punjab, CSK will hope the older pastures will bring the best out of Haryana pacer.