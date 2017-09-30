PCB to demand around $70 million from BCCI as compensation

The PCB, which has completed its consultation process and finalised its compensation claim against the BCCI, is expected to file its claim with the disputes resolution committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a few days. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants its Indian counterpart, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to pay approximately $70 million as compensation for not playing two “home” bilateral series.

The PCB, which has completed its consultation process and finalised its compensation claim against the BCCI, is expected to file its claim with the disputes resolution committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a few days. “Our case is that the BCCI signed an MoU with us in 2014 to play six bilateral series, starting with our home series, which they have not done as yet. Secondly they have avoided playing us in bilateral series since 2008 although they have no issues playing against us in ICC events,” PCB chairman Najam Sethi said.

Sethi said that under the MoU, the six bilateral series were to be played between 2015 and 2023 with Pakistan hosting home series at the start. He pointed out that India claimed it had not got permission from its government to play with Pakistan in bilateral series but had played them in the ICC events. “We even offered to host our home series against them at neutral venue(s) to be mutually agreed by both of us. In 2016, we even offered to host a limited overs series in Sri Lanka,” said Sethi.

The PCB chief said the compensation claim would be filed soon as all preparations and consultations had been completed with a law firm in the United Kingdom. Sethi said Pakistan never had any problems playing bilateral matches with India at neutral venues but it was the BCCI which had caused huge financial losses to Pakistan. He noted that Pakistan had already lost a lot of revenue due to international teams refusing to play in Pakistan since 2009 when terrorist attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team bus.