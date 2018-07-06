 France beat Uruguay 2-0 to reach WC semi-finals - Livemint
France beat Uruguay 2-0 to reach WC semi-finals

The South Americans went close to equalising just before the break only for Martin Caceres’s goal-bound header to be brilliantly turned onto a post by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Last Published: Fri, Jul 06 2018. 10 04 PM IST
Mitch Phillips, Reuters
Uruguay’s midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur (L) vies for the header with France’s midfielder Paul Pogba during the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on 6 July. Photo: AFP
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia: Raphael Varane’s glancing header and a goalkeeping blunder that gifted Antoine Griezmann a soft goal gave France a 2-0 victory over Uruguay in the first World Cup quarter-final on Friday and set up a last-four tie with Brazil or Belgium.

Varane’s 40th-minute header from a Griezmann free kick was only the second goal Uruguay had conceded all tournament. The South Americans went close to equalising just before the break only for Martin Caceres’s goal-bound header to be brilliantly turned onto a post by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But it was an error by Uruguay keeper Fernando Muslera that settled it when he tried to palm a routine long-range, swerving Griezmann shot after 61 minutes but misjudged it and allowed it to slip past him.

Uruguay, hard-hit by the absence of injured key striker Edinson Cavani, showed plenty of commitment trying to find a way back but France controlled the ball well to secure their St. Petersburg semi-final slot.

First Published: Fri, Jul 06 2018. 10 04 PM IST
Topics: France Uruguay Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 football world cup quarter final match

