IPL auction 2019 live: Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Brendon McCullum up for grabs

At the IPL auction 2019, 351 players will go under the hammer as the eight teams attempt to fill relevant spots. Follow live updates

Last Modified: Tue, Dec 18 2018. 02 54 PM IST
Wasi ManazirTamal Nandi

Photo: Twitter/IPL
  • At the IPL auction 2019, 351 players will go under the hammer as the eight teams attempt to fill relevant spots. While nine players will command the highest starting bids at Rs 2 crore. Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Shami and Jaydev Unadkat will be the big Indian names in the auction. Follow all the action live
  • 2.50 pm IST Nine players in highest base priceBrendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Sam Curran, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews and D’Arcy Short have set their base prices at Rs 2 crore each. Will they find a team? Or have they put themselves out of reach? Read more
  • 2.40 pm IST Christie’s auctioneer Hugh Edmeades will oversee the proceedingsThe hugely popular Richard Madley will not be overseeing the auction this year, having been replaced by Edmeades. Here’s the new auctioneer talking about his excitement at the big opportunity
  • 2.30 pm IST Team Delhi is all set for the IPL auction 2019Delhi Daredevils have been rebranded to Delhi Capitals. Will the change in name lead to a change in fortunes for a side that has never won the title? Their business in today’s auction at this palatial venue in Jaipur will go a long way in providing an answer.
    Photo:Twitter/DelhiCapitals
  • 2.10 pm IST The stage is set...The IPL auction 2019 will begin shortly.
First Published: Tue, Dec 18 2018. 02 12 PM IST
