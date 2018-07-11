World Cup triumphs good for France’s growth, says finance minister
The World Cup often boosts consumer spending and France’s success in Russia will be positive for the finalists’ economy
Paris: France’s World Cup football triumphs, which have taken “Les Bleus” to the tournament final, should be generally positive for the country’s economy, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said.
France beat Belgium 1-0 on Tuesday to go to Sunday’s final, when they will play either England or Croatia.
“It’s good for growth,” Le Maire told France 2 television on Wednesday, without giving any more specific details.
The French economy, the second-biggest in the euro zone, has recently shown signs of stalling after a pick-up that followed President Emmanuel Macron’s election in May last year.
The World Cup often boosts consumer spending. In Britain, shoppers spent more on beer, barbecues and big-screen televisions in June but the overall increase in sales slowed, according to the British Retail Consortium.
