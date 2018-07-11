 World Cup triumphs good for France’s growth, says finance minister - Livemint
World Cup triumphs good for France’s growth, says finance minister

The World Cup often boosts consumer spending and France’s success in Russia will be positive for the finalists’ economy

Last Published: Wed, Jul 11 2018. 09 14 PM IST
Reuters
France supporters during their semi-final clash against Belgium on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Paris: France’s World Cup football triumphs, which have taken “Les Bleus” to the tournament final, should be generally positive for the country’s economy, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said.

France beat Belgium 1-0 on Tuesday to go to Sunday’s final, when they will play either England or Croatia.

“It’s good for growth,” Le Maire told France 2 television on Wednesday, without giving any more specific details.

The French economy, the second-biggest in the euro zone, has recently shown signs of stalling after a pick-up that followed President Emmanuel Macron’s election in May last year.

The World Cup often boosts consumer spending. In Britain, shoppers spent more on beer, barbecues and big-screen televisions in June but the overall increase in sales slowed, according to the British Retail Consortium.

First Published: Wed, Jul 11 2018. 09 00 PM IST
