Baseline Ventures to launch online sports management course ProBaseline

Sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures on Tuesday launched an online sports management course ProBaseline in association with Learntron, a Chennai-based tech startup.

The three-month course, starting March 2017 will focus on strategic, operational, media and marketing management aspects of sports businesses. “We see a huge gap and an opportunity to help youngsters and executives from all walks of life who want to know a lot more about sports management and its different nuances and ultimately make a career in sports marketing,” said Tuhin Mishra, managing director and co-founder of Baseline Ventures said, adding that the course will delve into commercial aspects of professional sports.

The course, priced at Rs25,000, will be designed and delivered by industry experts and professionals with Joy Bhattacharjya (FIFA/LOC tournament director), Howard Clare (former Liverpool FC global licensing head), Dhiraj Malhotra (former IPL tournament director), Madan Mohapatra (head, customer strategy, Future group), Hiren Pandit (chief operating officer, TransStadia) among others acting as the faculty.

“True learning engagement and skill improvement can be achieved online only by combining self-paced learning content with live interaction with industry experts and peers,” said Kuljit Chadha , chief operating officer and co-founder at Learntron, which designs and delivers courses online across India, Middle East and South-East Asia.

Earlier in September, Baseline Ventures was appointed as the exclusive licensing agency of the Premier League football club Liverpool across three countries—India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In a four-year deal, Baseline ventures will sell official Liverpool merchandise including apparel, footwear, stationery products and mobile phone covers, among other things, in the three countries. Baseline Ventures is also the brand endorsement agency of Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and child actor Zaira Wasim among others.

According to a report titled The Business of Sports by consulting firm KPMG and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Indian sports sector is undergoing a sea change and witnessing an increase in viewership, sponsorship and participation in sports other than cricket. In 2015, the sports sponsorship market grew about 12% from a year ago to touch Rs5,190 crore. Of this, on-air sponsorships accounted for 52%, largely fuelled by new sports formats like Pro Kabaddi League and the Indian Super League.