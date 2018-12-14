Will IPL auction 2019 change Ishant Sharma’s fortune?

Ishant Sharma is currently a part of Team India’s Test squad.Photo:Reuters

The stage is set for the players auction for the 12th edition of Indian Premiere League (IPL) at Jaipur. It will be a short auction considering the fact that only 70 spots are to be filled up by the eight participating teams.

Delhi’s lanky pacer Ishant Sharma is definitely one of the most talked about cricketers in this year’s IPL auction. The pacer has a base price of Rs75 lakh in this year’s IPL auction.

The pacer who went unsold in the last year’s auction has a strong chance to make a cut this year as Team India’s other front-line pacers may be rested ahead of World Cup 2019.

Ishant Sharma is currently a part of Team India’s Test squad, which is currrently touring Australia, and had a decent outing with the ball (*five wickets) in the first two Test matches.

Before being ignored in last year’s IPL auction Ishant had played for various franchises which include Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Deccan Chargers, Rising Pune Supergiants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Career of Ishant Sharma in IPL

Ishant Sharma, who took 59 wickets IN a total of 76 matches, will look to improve his tally further. His best bowling figures in the IPL include taking five wickets by giving away just 12 runs against a now defunct IPL team Kochi Tuskers.

Teams which may rope in Ishant Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR)

The franchise will look to have a experienced bowler in their squad after releasing experienced bowlers like Mitchell Starc and Vinay Kumar and Ishant Sharma fits perfectly into their scheme of things.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

It is another team that may look to rope in Ishant Sharma as thier main pacer. The franchise has a good lot of foreign players will look to tighten its Indian bowling attack as well.

Challenges for Ishant

After being ignored in last year’s auction, the biggest challenge for Ishant will be to shed the tag of being a Test specilist bowler. He will face a tough challenge from Jaydev Unadkat in this year’s auction after being released by Rajasthan Royals. Unadkat has a base price of Rs1.5 crore, which is the highest among all Indian players.

*The figures are till the first day of the 2nd Test match between India and Australia at Perth.