Law Commission wants BCCI to come under RTI Act

The BCCI should be held accountable, under all circumstances, for any violations of basic human rights, the Law Commission said in its report. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should be brought under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and held accountable to the public, the Law Commission has recommended to the government.

The commission has asked the government to treat BCCI as an agency of the state under Article 12 of the Indian Constitution. The board already exercises “state-like” powers affecting the fundamental rights of stakeholders, the report submitted to the law ministry on Wednesday said.

“The BCCI should be held accountable, under all circumstances, for any violations of basic human rights,” the report said.

If the commission’s recommendations are accepted, the country’s premier sporting body’s actions can be potentially challenged in a court on a range of subjects, including the selection of players.

BCCI operates as a private body and is registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.

A BCCI spokesperson declined to comment.

The commission has recommended that BCCI be listed as a national sports federation (NSF) as this would bring it under the purview of the RTI Act. “Since all other sports bodies which are listed as NSFs are covered under the RTI Act, it is inconceivable as to why BCCI should be an exception,” the report said.

BCCI has received “substantial financing” from the central and state governments in the form of tax exemptions and subsidies over decades and should be treated as a public authority, it added.

“Law Commission is only a recommendatory body which can make suggestions but Parliament would have to make changes in the Act to bring BCCI under its purview,” said a former BCCI senior official, requesting anonymity.