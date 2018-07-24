M.S. Dhoni is the highest tax payer in Jharkhand

M.S. Dhoni paid Rs12.17 crore income tax in 2017-18. Photo: Reuters

Ranchi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the highest individual tax payer in Jharkhand for the 2017-18 fiscal, officials in the Income Tax department said on Tuesday.

Dhoni, the Indian wicket-keeper batsman, paid Rs12.17 crore income tax in 2017-18, the officials said.

They added that Dhoni had paid Rs10.93 crore tax in 2016-17, but he was not the highest tax payer for that year.

Dhoni was part of the T20 and ODI squads of the Indian team on their ongoing tour of England. The five-Test series against the hosts will start on 1 August.