BCCI invites bids for media rights for all cricket played in India

Interested bidders can pick up tender documents from the BCCI starting Tuesday upon payment of Rs6,80,000. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday invited bids for the broadcast and digital media rights of all international and domestic cricket matches to be played in India till March 2023. The rights are being awarded for a five-year period starting from 1 April 2018.

Currently, Star India has the broadcast and digital rights for all cricket played in India, for which it agreed to pay Rs3,851 crore in 2012. The deal gave it exclusive media rights to cricket matches organized by BCCI until 2018. The rights cover all international cricket matches played in India and domestic tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy and the Irani Cup.

The rights will be awarded through an online auction. Interested parties can bid for three packages—global television rights plus rest of the world digital rights, digital rights for the Indian subcontinent and a global consolidated rights bid.

To be sure, Star India Pvt. Ltd won media rights to the India Premier League (IPL) for five seasons for Rs16,347.50 crore, through the consolidated global bid in September, last year.

Interested bidders can pick up tender documents from the BCCI starting Tuesday upon payment of Rs6,80,000. The last date for submission of bids is 10am on 27 March. BCCI will start the online auction at 2pm, the same day.