Supreme Court allows Bihar to play national cricket championships

The Supreme Court has allowed Bihar Cricket Association to participate in Ranji Trophy and similar other national-level cricket championships
Last Published: Thu, Jan 04 2018. 03 37 PM IST
PTI
A bench headed by chief justice Dipak Misra made it clear that Bihar, which had not been allowed to participate in national-level cricket tournaments, must play cricket. Photo : Mint
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) to participate in Ranji Trophy and similar other national-level cricket championships.

A bench headed by chief justice Dipak Misra made it clear that Bihar, which had not been allowed to participate in national-level cricket tournaments, must play cricket.

The bench, also comprising justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, said that Bihar Cricket Association, which has been elected by virtue of an apex court order, shall be in- charge of the game in the state.

“This order has been passed keeping in view the cause of cricket,” the court said, adding that it will not create any equity in favour of the Bihar Cricket Association.

First Published: Thu, Jan 04 2018. 03 32 PM IST
