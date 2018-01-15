Afghanistan likely to play first ever Test at Bengaluru in June

In the past, Afghanistan has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Bengaluru could be announced as a venue for Afghanistan’s first-ever Test, to be played against India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are expected to make a joint announcement after a meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Bengaluru has emerged as the leading venue for the historic match, which could take place in June.

The BCCI had last month announced that it would host Afghanistan’s maiden Test. Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland in June last year. Their respective boards were made full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, becoming the sport’s 11th and 12h Test-playing nations.

Besides welcoming them into five-day cricket, the BCCI has extended a helping hand to Afghanistan on a number of occasions. The team from the war-ravaged nation has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida.

Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi became the first two Afghanistan cricketers to be bought at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last year. Thirteen Afghan players have registered themselves for the IPL auction on 27-28 January.