Ball-tampering: Tearful Australia coach Darren Lehmann resigns
Johannesburg: An emotional Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann said on Thursday he was stepping down after this week’s Test match against South Africa due to abuse he and his family received over a ball-tampering scandal that has rocked the sport.
His voice choking with emotion at a news conference on the eve of the Johannesburg test, the last of the four-Test series against arch rivals South Africa, Lehmann said his decision to quit was tough but voluntary.
“My family and I got a lot of abuse over the last week,” said Lehmann, a burly former Test player known for his no-nonsense approach on and off the field. “Speaking to my family, it’s the right time to step away.”
He conceded that he should take some blame for the aggressive culture that has developed in the Australian team during his time as coach. “Ultimately I’m responsible for the culture of the team. Been thinking about my position for a while, despite telling media yesterday that I’m not resigning,” he said.
Watching axed captain Steve Smith break down repeatedly at a news conference on his return to Australia removed any final doubts about quitting, he said.
“It’s only fair that I make this decision,” he said.
Former players had been calling for Lehmann’s head, suspecting that he might have been involved in the ball-tampering plan that led to the sacking of Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opener Cameron Bancroft.
Television footage showed Lehmann sending a message out onto the field before Bancroft dropped the piece of sandpaper he was clandestinely using to rough up the ball down his trousers.
However, Cricket Australia cleared Lehmann of wrongdoing, with the organisation’s CEO, James Sutherland, saying Lehmann was as surprised as the thousands of spectators in Cape Town’s Newlands stadium and millions more watching the images at home. Reuters
Latest News »
- Anna Hazare ends fast after govt assurance on Lokpal appointment
- Donald Trump renews Amazon criticism after aide denies regulation of retailer
- Tata Power to sell defence business to Tata Advanced Systems for Rs2,230 crore
- World’s biggest toymakers aren’t having much fun
- Tim Cook’s right about US iPhones, but not for that reason
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Is India turning the corner on usage of fertilizers?
Govt has given significant fiscal push to the country’s economy in FY18
Fortis Healthcare’s investors sulk at Manipal deal but may smile if IHH Healthcare betters it
Forget job growth, employment in India fell between 2014 and 2016
GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Horlicks sale could prove to be a sticky attraction for some