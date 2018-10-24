Virat Kohli fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs
Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001, during the India vs West Indies ODI match in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: India skipper Virat Kohli became Wednesday the fastest-ever batsman to reach 10,000 one-day international runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam. The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.
Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.
He reached the 10,000 milestone with a single off spinner Ashley Nurse, then hit Marlon Samuels for a boundary to get his second successive ton of the five-match series.
He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.
Kohli received a clap on the back from batting partner Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who himself breached the 10,000 threshold in July.
Cricket analyst Freddie Wilde likened the speed of Kohli’s 10,000 feat to shaving seconds from Usain Bolt’s 100 metre world-record time.
“King Kohli”, as he is known in the Indian press, was dropped on 44 by his opposite number Jason Holder off debutant Obed McCoy, after electing to bat first.
The star batsman smashed 13 fours and four sixes as he went past 1,000 runs in 11 one-day matches this year.
The 10,000-run club in ODI cricket
Sachin Tendulkar (IND): 18,426 runs in 463 matches with 49 centuries
Kumar Sangakkara (SRI): 14,234 runs in 404 matches with 25 centuries
Ricky Ponting (AUS): 13,704 runs in 375 matches with 30 centuries
Sanath Jayasuriya (SRI): 13,430 runs in 445 matches with 28 centuries
Mahela Jayawardene (SRI): 12,650 runs in 448 matches with 19 centuries
Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK): 11,739 runs in 378 matches with 10 centuries
Jacques Kallis (RSA): 11,579 runs in 328 matches with 17 centuries
Saurav Ganguly (IND): 11,363 runs in 311 matches with 22 centuries
Rahul Dravid (IND): 10,889 runs in 344 matches with 12 centuries
Brian Lara (WI): 10,405 runs in 299 matches with 19 centuries
Tillakaratne Dilshan (SRI): 10,007 runs in 319 matches with 22 centuries
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (IND): 10,143 runs in 329 matches with 10 centuries
Virat Kohli (IND): 10,076 runs in 213 matches with 37 centuries
