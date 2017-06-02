Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who has the edge?

This weekend, Real Madrid and Juventus face off for the biggest prize in club football in Europe, the UEFA Champions League. Whether one looks over the history of the competition or just this year, the two sides are studies in contrast. While Real have been writers of history, Juventus shoulder its weight. While Real are an offence machine, Juventus are a defence fortress. A look at the contrasting performances and approaches of the Spanish and the Italian side.

