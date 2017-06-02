 Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who has the edge? - Livemint
Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who has the edge?

A look at the contrasting performances and approaches of Real Madrid and Juventus ahead of their clash in the UEFA Champions League final
Last Published: Fri, Jun 02 2017. 12 58 AM IST
howindialives
Photo: AFP

This weekend, Real Madrid and Juventus face off for the biggest prize in club football in Europe, the UEFA Champions League. Whether one looks over the history of the competition or just this year, the two sides are studies in contrast. While Real have been writers of history, Juventus shoulder its weight. While Real are an offence machine, Juventus are a defence fortress. A look at the contrasting performances and approaches of the Spanish and the Italian side.

First Published: Fri, Jun 02 2017. 12 58 AM IST
