Letter from... the right (wrong) side of my neck

So one evening, eight years ago, a very heavy branch of a very large tree fell on my head and knocked me out. No really. True story. I was walking to Barakhamba Road metro station, after work, and was walking past the American Center when the above mentioned incident took place. One moment I was looking at a billboard for a cellular phone service provider. The very next moment I was being carried into Ram Manohar Lohia hospital by a pair of Delhi Police’s finest, burliest constables. I suppose they were some sort of constabulary elite—specifically chosen to sit guard outside the American Center.

Some days later, back home in a neck brace, I began to get vague memories of lying on my back, in a police jeep of some kind, mumbling incoherently. But, otherwise, I have very little memory of that day. I have no memory of what I did at work at all. And there was an office lunch at a restaurant called The Chinese. Of which I recall absolutely nothing.

Later, after adequate sick leave, I went back to the police jeep outside the American Center and had a chat with the cops who come to my aid. “Oh hello sir. I thought that you were gone,” he said with that cheerful countenance that Indians reach for when total disaster has been averted by millimetres. What had happened to me was simple enough. I was walking. Wind was blowing. Branch fell. Luckily for me, it hit me not straight on top of my head, but glanced off the right side of my head, smashed into my right shoulder and back, and then fell to the ground with a handsome journalist tangled within its leaves.

A few centimetres to the left or right, the constable said, and I would have definitely “gone”. (And a few days later, just a few metres down that road, a motorcyclist was killed by the falling branch of another tree.) The constable was right to be so relieved at my plight.

The immediate pain soon subsided, the brace came off, and my bruises vanished completely. I undertook a brief course of physiotherapy. Which I really enjoyed. Nothing like a muscular malayali nurse manhandling you whilst purveying essential life advice—lose weight sir; stand properly sir; either you shave or don’t shave, what is this in-between beard sir; lose more weight sir, and so on. All solid life advice.

As the weeks and months passed, nothing remained of the glancing near-tragedy except a cool story to wheel out during dinner parties.

And then, many years later, my neck started to ache. And it ached and ached. After I read a book. After I slept in a hotel bed. After I watched a film in a theatre. Virtually any activity that involved maintaining my neck in a non-neutral position would lead to a pain that radiated from the inside edge of my right shoulder blade, up the right side of my neck, spread across the top of my head and, at its worst, focussed back into a point on the back of my right eyeball. (If I had to make an educated-by-the-internet guess, I would say that it is some form of occipital neuralgia.)

Around two years ago, when I had enough of the agony, I went to my doctor who referred me to an osteopath, who massaged the pain away for a bit but also suggested that I try out some form of meditation. It would keep the stress away, he said, and ease all kinds of tight muscles all over my body.

This was also around the time I serendipitously ended up in a museum in London that had a show on Buddhist meditation and health traditions. It was a captivating show.

Maybe, I should give this meditation thing a shot, I thought. Several experiments and books and apps later, I settled on an app called Headspace.

And guess what? I love it. It is pretty basic stuff, really. Put on your favourite headphones. Find somewhere comfortable to sit on, and press play. And let the wonderful voice of Headspace founder Andy Puddicombe guide you for 10 or 15 or 20 minutes. Each meditation itself is not difficult. The challenge is to stick to an unbroken daily schedule.

I use Headspace in one form or the other almost every day of the week. If not my daily meditation—there is a suggested progression from Basic to Pro—I use one of the single-shot sessions that are useful for falling asleep, managing stress and so on. There is even a playlist of guided meditations for small children that my daughter is not entirely averse to. (She has a peculiar, and old-fashioned, taste for audio and radio programmes, sometimes preferring them to TV shows.)

The app helps me immensely. It calms the mind, mitigates stress and, best of all, helps me manage my pain. It has made me realize how much physical tension I carry around everyday. Clenched jaws. Hunched shoulders. Flexed fingers. But I think, most of all, it makes me sit quietly in the very sense of the word. And after each session when I open my eyes, the world suddenly seems both more alive and more mellow.

Maybe you should try one of these apps. I am not sure they work for everybody. Some people find it very hard to calm their minds for even the 15 minutes needed for one of these Headspace sessions. But try it. You never know how much a little quiet every day can help your body or mind.

Also avoid trees altogether. Just in case.