Letter from... the last issue

I write this week’s missive with the heaviest of hearts. For this will be the last edition of this letter and, indeed, the last edition of Mint on Sunday.

Over the last many weeks, we have long lost count (Pranav: MoS launched just short of three years ago, on 3 May 2015), the small Mint on Sunday team, comprising no more than three or four people at any one time, has taken great pleasure in publishing a small but eclectic selection of stories each weekend. We have published stories on prehistoric human settlements, Mughal tombs, micro communities, travel, quartz watches, disability, food, relationships, film, books and stationery. (I am particularly proud of the very long interviews we started publishing not very long ago. I think I will miss those the most.)

Throughout this period of publication we have been guided by a few “ideals”, if you will. By which I mean very specific answers to the questions: What is Mint on Sunday? Why does it exist? What kind of stories to publish? This is actually quite difficult to do. Especially because Mint on Sunday is part of a newspaper with so many different sections already.

Eventually we decided that we will publish stories for people with an active sense of curiosity. And that we will publish stories that will launch people into exploring out topics and ideas for themselves.

This means that we aimed to publish stories that efficiently introduced readers to new ideas, or to new perspectives on old ideas. We tried to edit as well as we could without distorting the writers’ original voices, and we tried to provoke not with emotion but with information.

I hope frequent readers have reaped some benefit from these efforts. I hope they will remember what we did well, and gently gloss over what we did wrong.

My gratitude goes out to all our writers, contributors and columnists. I hope you have enjoyed our brief flirtation.

My greatest gratitude goes out to our readers. Thank you for reading us.

Letter From... was Mint on Sunday’s antidote to boring editor’s columns. Each week, one of our editors—Sidin Vadukut in London and Arun Janardhan in Mumbai—would send dispatches on places, people and institutions that are worth ruminating about on the weekend.

